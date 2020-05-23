CHEAT SHEET
    Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Zach Fuentes Got $3 Million for Medical Masks, Botched It

    CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

    President Donald Trump’s former deputy chief of staff Zach Fuentes received a $3 million federal contract to provide medical masks to the Navajo Nation less than two weeks after he set up a company, ProPublica reports. Now, the Indian Health Service (IHS) tells ProPublica that 247,000 of the masks, priced at roughly $800,000, don’t work, and 130,400 of them, worth an additional $422,000, are not the type he offered in the procurement contract. Fuentes has refunded $250,000 to the IHS because, he said, he was able to purchase the masks at a lower price than initially quoted. “The IHS Navajo Area Office will determine if these masks will be returned,” the agency told ProPublica.

