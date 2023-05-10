Former White House Disinformation Czar Sues Fox News for Defamation: Report

A well-known researcher in the field of disinformation filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Wednesday, alleging the network broadcast falsehoods that whipped up of a firestorm of public and online harassment against her—which put her in harm’s way and damaged her career.

Last year, Nina Jankowicz, 34, was tapped to lead the Biden administration’s Disinformation Governance Board, a new unit within the Department of Homeland Security that aimed to “coordinate countering misinformation related to homeland security.”

But the board, and Jankowicz’s position on it as “disinformation czar,” were almost immediately misconstrued by conservatives and right-wing trolls as an Orwellian “Ministry of Truth.” Within a few weeks, the avalanche of criticism led to the “pausing” of the board, and Jankowicz’s resignation.

According to Jankowicz’s lawsuit, the hate campaign, which she says has not abated in the months since, was kicked off by Fox News. Stars and guests on the network talked about her more than 300 times over the course of eight months.

“To put it simply: my life has been irrevocably altered because Fox News repeatedly force-fed lies about me to tens of millions of their viewers. Tens of thousands have harassed me online. Hundreds have violently threatened me,” Jankowicz wrote after launching a GoFundMe to “Help Nina Hold Fox News Accountable for Its Lies” earlier this year.

It was not immediately clear if the campaign, which raised $54,000 of a stated $100,000 goal, had been or would be used to cover her legal fees.

“Even after achieving their stated goal of driving me out of government and ending the board, they kept using me as a punching bag,” Jankowicz told The New York Times, which first reported the lawsuit’s filing on Wednesday.

“It shouldn’t be something we just accept — that the most powerful cable network in the world can attack individuals willy-nilly and not face any consequences after they ruin their lives.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.