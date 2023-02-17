REVEALED: Fox Stars Think Their Colleagues Are Just as ‘Crazy’ as You Do

Behind the scenes of the shows where they were amplifying baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, the star hosts, producers, and executives of Fox News were furiously messaging each other. They reacted in frustration and bewilderment to their own broadcasts, calling the conspiracy theorists to which they were ceding airtime “F’ing lunatics,” “totally off the rails,” and “MIND BLOWINGLY NUTS.”

As the start of an explosive brief unsealed Thursday evening as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network argues: “Fox knew.”

“From the top down, Fox knew ‘the dominion stuff’ was ‘total bs,’” the filing continues. “Yet despite knowing the truth—or at minimum, recklessly disregarding that truth—Fox spread and endorsed these ‘outlandish voter fraud claims’ about Dominion even as it internally recognized the lies as ‘crazy,’ ‘absurd,’ and ‘shockingly reckless.’”

The partially redacted, 192-page filing is stuffed with texts, emails, and testimony from marquee names like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham lashing out at key Trumpworld figures and insulting them in bitter terms.

Sidney Powell? An “unguided missile,” “dangerous as hell,” and “poison,” according to Carlson.

Mike Lindell? “He’s on the crazy train with no brakes,” as Gary Schreier, senior vice president of programming for Fox Business, phrased it.

Rudy Giuliani? “[S]o full of shit,” a Lou Dobbs Tonight producer snapped.

The concerns wormed they way up to the top of the food chain, according to the filing. It asserts that Rupert Murdoch, the broadcasting giant’s powerful chairman, at one point asked Fox CEO Suzanne Scott if it was “unarguable that high-profile Fox voices fed the story that the election was stolen and that January 6 [was] an important chance to have the results overturned.”

Network executives responded to his query with 50 examples proving as much, the brief states.

In one particularly revealing exchange, Carlson savaged Powell, one of the attorneys who very publicly sought to overturn the 2020 election, often appearing on the Fox’s airwaves as she did so.

“Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It’s insane,” the primetime host wrote to Ingraham just a few weeks after the 2020 election.

“Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy,” she responded.

In a statement on Thursday, a Fox spokesperson said, “There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, but the core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan.”

The network’s attorneys argued in a separate filing released hours earlier that Dominion’s billion-dollar claim in damages was “a staggering figure that has no factual support and serves no apparent purpose other than to generate headlines, chill First Amendment-protected speech.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.