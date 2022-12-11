Laura Ingraham Is Mad at Everyone but Herschel Walker

Laura Ingraham is mad. The Fox News host is mad about Herschel Walker’s loss and mad at everyone involved but Walker himself.

“We don’t change anything. We have the same people in place in leadership, same people in place…We just keep doing the same thing over and over again,” she says in the clip featured in this bonus episode of The New Abnormal podcast, referencing the not-so-red wave during the midterm elections.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Show co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie did not waste the opportunity to hilariously break down (read: tear apart) her grievances, along with other clips of GOP arguments made by conservative darlings Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) and Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“The people she should be mad at are her fellow Fox News primetime anchors. Who does she think pushed Herschel Walker on people?” asks Danielle. “Why do you think that you lost? Because Herschel Walker was a magnificent candidate and people just didn’t come out to vote for him? Or, [because] he was an embarrassment of a human and people were just like, ‘I think I’ll stay home.’”

MSNBC columnist and law journalist Chris Geidner also joins this episode to walk Andy through a few important Supreme Court cases, including the one involving a wedding website creator who wants the right to refuse same-sex couples her services. However, there are two big problems with her argument from the get-go, says Geidner.

One problem is that everything she’s talking about hasn’t even happened yet.

“She’s got a hypothetical business that she’s worried about, a hypothetical same-sex couple who’s gonna come to her, and then a hypothetical denial of them that’s going to lead to hypothetical enforcement from Colorado. None of that might happen, right?” says Geidner. And if she wins her case, which she might, he says, that could open up a host of issues, he tells Andy.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.