Jen Psaki Scores Weekly MSNBC Talk Show
PSAKI PSLAY
Anyone missing former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s action-packed, high-camp briefings will soon be able to catch her on MSNBC. Starting March 19, Psaki will host a weekly talk show, “Inside with Jen Psaki,” on Sundays at noon. In addition, Psaki will pen a regular column for MSNBC’s morning newsletter, and will launch a Peacock-original show in the spring. The 44-year-old officially left the Biden administration last May in a widely expected move as she transitioned to an analyst role on MSNBC. And with her full-time transition to political commentator, Psaki said she’s stepping out of the government game for good. “I am not joining a re-elect ever again,” she told The New York Times. “Nor do I have any plans to go back to government. Ever.”