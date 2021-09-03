Former Wrestling Star Dead at 46 After Posting Worrying Video
R.I.P.
Former wrestling star Daffney Unger has died at the age of 46, TMZ reports. Unger, legal name Shannon Spruill, had made a series of alarming remarks live on Instagram the night before, saying, “Do you guys not understand that I am all alone? Do you not understand that? … Remember, my brain goes to Boston.” The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death to TMZ but did not specify a cause. Unger starred in World Championship Wrestling between 1991 and 2001. Unger’s friend and fellow wrestler Lexie Fyfe said Unger had struggled with mental illness that became especially acute in recent weeks.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741