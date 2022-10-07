Ex-WWE Wrestler Sara Lee Dead at 30, Days After ‘First Ever Sinus Infection’
‘HEAVY HEARTS’
Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died at the age of 30, her shocked mother confirmed. Lee, who won a one-year contract with the WWE after winning season 6 of WWE’s Tough Enough reality series, posted a photo a day before before her death, saying she was “finally celebrating being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row” after her “first ever sinus infection kicked my butt.” It is unclear how she died and no cause has been given. Lee’s mother, Terri, confirmed the news on Facebook, writing: “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete.” She did not indicate cause of death and asked for prayers, especially for Sara’s husband, American professional wrestler Cory Weston, who performs under the stage name Westin Blake. A GoFundMe page organized by American professional wrestler James Smith, aka Bull Dempsey, said “we’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death” and asked for donations as “her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children. The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones.” In a statement to Twitter, WWE wrote that it “is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee,” saying she “served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world.” After her contract with WWE ended, Lee continued to wrestle on the independent circuit.