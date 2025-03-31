Former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica, shared a heartwarming tribute to their 14-year-old son, Miller, who mysteriously died in his sleep during a family vacation in Costa Rica.

The eighth-grader died on March 21 after the entire family had gotten sick from dinner at a restaurant next to the Arenas Del Mar resort they were staying at, near the Manuel Antonio National Park.

“The void Miller’s passing leaves in the hearts of his family, friends, teammates, teachers, coaches and others will be felt for years,” read the child’s obituary in South Carolina’s The Post and Courier. “Miller’s time here with them was brief, but his spirit will carry on forever through those who were impacted by the way he lived."

The family added that they “will miss his smile that brought joy to all.”

Miller was a member of his middle school football team and junior varsity baseball team at Pinewood Preparatory School. An Honor Roll student, he loved to golf, fish, ride dirt bikes, hunt, and travel to new places with his family.

The family asked that donations be made to The-Make-A-Wish Foundation in Miller’s honor.

“Miller was so blessed with experiences and friendships in his 14 years, and he would want other children to have the opportunity to create their own wonderful memories,” the family said.

The Arenas Del Mar resort also released a statement about the tragic incident.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our hearts go out to the family during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement said. ”The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities.”

The young Gardner’s death has raised speculation about the cause. Investigators ruled out death from asphyxiation and are not trying to determine if he suffered an allergic reaction to the food he had at dinner or the medication he took for food poisoning afterward.

But the doctors who tried to save Miller find both these theories highly unusual. An allergic reaction to food is typically immediate, and a reaction to over-the-counter medication is extremely rare. The family is awaiting autopsy results.

According to Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigations Agency, authorities have already performed an autopsy, but it may take up to three months for the forensic teams to deliver the results because of the ongoing drug war in Costa Rica.

Juan Pablo Alvarado Garcia, an official at the Judicial Investigations Agency, told the Daily Mail on Tuesday that the “hike in homicides” resulting from drug gang violence has created a queue for autopsies.

“I can confirm that an autopsy has been carried out on Miller. But the full analysis and results ... will take at least two to three months due to these constant killings causing a backlog of cases,” he said. “That’s the reality.’

A private celebration of life with family and close friends will be held for Miller at an unspecified date.