Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh Died From Smoke Inhalation, Coroner Says

Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh’s death over Thanksgiving weekend was an accident, according to the Connecticut coroner’s office. Hsieh, who was 46, died of smoke inhalation, according to the coroner’s report. Hsieh suffered his injuries in a house fire in New London, Connecticut, on Nov. 18, and passed away nine days later. A native of Las Vegas, Hsieh stepped down as CEO of the online shoe retailer in August. Hsieh was visiting family in Connecticut, according to The New York Times.