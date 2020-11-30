CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh Died From Smoke Inhalation, Coroner Says

    SAD

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Bryan Steffy/Getty

    Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh’s death over Thanksgiving weekend was an accident, according to the Connecticut coroner’s office. Hsieh, who was 46, died of smoke inhalation, according to the coroner’s report. Hsieh suffered his injuries in a house fire in New London, Connecticut, on Nov. 18, and passed away nine days later. A native of Las Vegas, Hsieh stepped down as CEO of the online shoe retailer in August. Hsieh was visiting family in Connecticut, according to The New York Times.

    Read it at CBS 8 Las Vegas