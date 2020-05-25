Race-Car Driver Apologizes for Cheating in Virtual Event With Ringer
A professional race-car driver is apologizing for bringing in a ringer to compete for him during a virtual charity match. Daniel Abt of Germany is a star in Formula E, the motorsport that uses only electric cars. Real races are on hold because of the pandemic, but Abt agreed to take part in Saturday’s “Race at Home Challenge” supporting UNICEF—and finished third. However, observers noted that no one could see Abt on Zoom, and organizers examined IP addresses to determine that’s because he wasn't actually behind the wheel, Variety reports. Abt, who was disqualified, apologized for tapping a professional simulation driver as a stand-in. “I am aware that my offense has a bitter aftertaste, but it was never meant with any bad intention,” Abt said.