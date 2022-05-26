CHEAT SHEET
    Formula One Billionaire Reportedly Arrested for Bringing Gun on Private Plane

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images

    Bernie Ecclestone, the billionaire former CEO of Formula One was arrested in Brazil this week after authorities found a gun in his baggage, according to Reuters. The nonagenarian reportedly acknowledged he owned the weapon but said he didn’t know how it found its way into his luggage. He continued on his way to Switzerland after paying bail. Worth some $3 billion, according to Forbes, Ecclestone was traveling with his Brazilian wife, Fabiana Flosi​, who is more than four decades younger than him.

