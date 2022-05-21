Formula Shortage Lands at Least 4 Babies in South Carolina Hospital: Report
DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME
At least four infants have been treated at one South Carolina hospital for conditions stemming from the nationwide baby formula shortage, The State reported. Heather M. Woolwine, a spokeswoman for the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, told the outlet that the issues have included both problems caused by formula that people have tried making at home, as well as babies not tolerating new brands. As many of the children treated by the facility’s doctors have “complex health conditions,” Woolwine said it was difficult to land on an absolutely precise number. “But we can safely say at least four have been related to the formula shortage.” The paper said experts “strongly advise” parents against mixing their own batches of DIY formula using recipes circulating online.