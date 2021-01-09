CHEAT SHEET
Fort Bliss Soldier Accused of Sexually Assaulting Soldier Who Was Later Found Dead
A Fort Bliss private first class will face a court martial for the sexual assault of Asia Graham, a fellow member of the armed services who was found dead on New Year’s Eve. A military judge will arraign and charge the soldier, whose identity has not been disclosed, within the coming week. Maj. Gen. Sean Bernabe, commander of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, said in a statement he “personally ordered” the case be referred for a military trial. Graham, a private first class, had reported her sexual assault to her superiors on June 1, sparking an investigation, but she was found dead in her Fort Bliss barracks last month. Graham’s mother previously said, “In her situation, I think the leadership failed her.”