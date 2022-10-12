CHEAT SHEET
Fort Hood Army Base to Be Renamed After Hispanic Army General
Texas’ Fort Hood Army base will be renamed after Gen. Richard Cavazos, the first Hispanic four-star army general in Texas. The base, currently named after a Confederate army general, houses around 40,000 soldiers in Bell County, Texas—where more than a quarter of residents are Hispanic, according to the Texas Tribune. Cavazos was born during the Great Depression and joined the ROTC right after high school, later serving in the Korean War and Vietnam War. The U.S. Department of Defense has until the beginning of 2024 to finalize the transition, part of a broader movement to rename army bases named after Confederate figures.