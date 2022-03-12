Fort Hood Confirms Young Soldier Died During ‘Training Incident’

CHEAT SHEET
A 23-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Hood died during a “training incident” on Thursday at Fort Irwin, California. A statement from Fort Hood identified the soldier as Specialist Joseph M. Meitl Jr., who joined the Army in May 2020 and had received a number of awards during his service. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible Trooper and teammate,” Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter said in Fort Hood’s press release. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his spouse, family, and friends.” Meitl’s death is under investigation though it is confirmed that another Fort Hood soldier was involved. KXAN reports that as many as 25 Fort Hood soldiers died by suicide, homicide, or accident in 2020.