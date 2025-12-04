More than 260,000 bags of shredded cheese sold at supermarkets have been urgently recalled after they were found to contain traces of shredded metal, the Food and Drug Administration reported. Ohio-based manufacturer Great Lakes Cheese Co. initiated the recall in early October, citing concerns about potential fragments of metal, but now the FDA has upgraded the recall risk from a Class I to a Class II, the second most urgent, after claiming that consuming the products could cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.” The affected cheeses are sold under dozens of brand names at some of the nation’s biggest retailers, including Aldi, Walmart, and Target. Low-moisture part-skim shredded mozzarella cheese makes up the bulk of the recall, with 235,789 cases pulled from shelves. The cheeses are sold in 31 states and Puerto Rico, with many of the products having an expiry date that stretches into February and March 2026. The recall follows a similar move by New Jersey-based cheese distributor Ambriola last week, which announced it was recalling several products after routine testing confirmed the presence of Listeria, a bacterium that can potentially cause life-threatening infections.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Huge Recall for Shredded Cheese Over Scary ContaminationOUCHHundreds of thousands of cheeses have been urgently pulled from supermarket shelves.
- 2‘RHOSLC’ Star’s Son, 23, Pleads Guilty to AssaultLOCKED UPMary Cosby’s son has pleaded guilty to assault and trespassing, and will remain in jail until February.
Partner updateAD BY QVCThese Luxurious Fragrances Make Ideal Gifts—Save Up to 30%SWEET GIFTSThoughtful, timeless, and always appreciated, perfume and cologne are guaranteed holiday crowd pleasers.
- 3Schoolkids Hospitalized After Eating Cannabis EdiblesSICKLY SWEETOne witness said a girl passed out in the classroom.
- 4Deep Sea Search for Lost Flight Is Set to Start Again🔍🔍🔍A private firm will resume a deep-sea search for the missing aircraft.
Shop with ScoutedTake 70% Off Lovehoney’s Luxe Sex Toys During Its Cyber SaleTREAT YO’ SELFFrom oral sex simulators to beginner-friendly vibrators and even the almost-sold-out sex toy calendar, Lovehoney’s Cyber Week sale is the perfect time to spice up your lineup before the holidays.
- 5Goldie Hawn Bursts Into Tears During Tribute to Late Co-StarONE OF A KINDThe two women starred in the classic comedy “The First Wives Club.”
- 6Legendary Blues Brothers Guitarist Dies at 84SOUL TO SOULHe was the lead guitarist John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd’s band.
- 7MAGA Foe Named World’s Top ArtistFRIEND OR FOE“I never heard of him, I don’t know who he is,” Trump said about the singer.
- 8Kooky Trump Ally Files to Run for Minnesota GovernorPILLOW TALKMyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell is following up on his claims from April.
Shop with ScoutedThis Avant-Garde Espresso Machine Is a Black Friday StealRAISE THE BAR-ISTASave $250 on Demi, Terra Kaffe’s most compact espresso machine yet.
- 9Pamela Anderson Reveals What She Wants to Change Her Name toNAME SWAP“I would like to change my name, but they won’t let me,” the ‘Baywatch’ star said.
- 10Shock as NBA Champion Dies Suddenly at 57REST EASYThe Lakers veteran big man played alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.
The son of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby has pleaded guilty to assault and several other charges just one day after his wife filed for divorce, People reports. The outlet said that Robert Cosby Jr. pleaded guilty to eight charges relating to incidents that occurred from September to November, including assault, trespassing, and violating a protective order. Cosby’s wife, Alexiana Arian Smokoff, filed for divorce on Monday, according to Page Six. The petition for divorce states that both parties do not “harass, intimidate, or disturb the peace of the other party, by any means, including electronically.” Cosby’s lawyer told People, “Understanding and recognizing the relationship was difficult for Robert based on his religion and background. To him, marriage is sacred and forever.” He added, “His parents were his example, and they’ve been married for 27 years. Robert was slow to recognize and accept his marriage was over and continued to connect with his soon-to-be ex-wife. Robert has accepted responsibility for his mistakes and has pleaded guilty to several misdemeanors.” Mary has been married to Robert C. Cosby since 1998, and Robert Jr. is their only child. Cosby will remain in Salt Lake County Jail until his sentencing on Feb. 3.
Looking for a gift that feels elevated? Perfume and cologne are an easy win. They add a touch of luxury and elegance with just a small spritz. Whether you’re shopping for a loved one or yourself, these select fragrances from QVC deliver bold, memorable notes and are up to 30% off right now.
With fresh, floral notes, amazing grace by philosophy is one of the nation’s most popular fragrances for women. Users praise its clean scent that doesn’t feel overpowering.
This two-piece set comes has two scent profiles, Tenacity and Vivacity. Tenacity has a floral green fruity scent with notes of bergamot, green apple, rhubarb, and violet. Vivacity, on the other hand, offers a bright citrus herbal scent with hints of pink pomelo, violet, and green tea.
This gift set comes with two perfumes—the Signature Platinum eau de parfum and pure parfum. The former weaves a seductive blend of bergamot, jasmine, and lavender, while the latter is crafted with botanical oils aged for three months to deepen the richness and intensity.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Parents Outraged as Schoolkids Hospitalized After Eating Cannabis Edibles
Several Florida high school students have been rushed to the hospital after consuming edible cannabis gummies, according to news reports. Four or five students were taken in an ambulance in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday after a 9 a.m. call to emergency services. The incident occurred at Stranahan High School, according to the Broward County Public Schools. They “appeared to have an adverse reaction to ingesting gummies,” the district told the Independent. Speaking to WSVN Tshura Jones (pictured), the mother of a hospitalized 14-year-old, said her daughter had asked, “‘Mom, can I come home?’” Her daughter said, “There was a girl who passed out in the classroom. I was scared.” Speaking to CBS News, student Brandon Jordan said, “When you’re on drugs at school, it’s not good. You can act crazy.” Parent Steve Serrano was picking up his son when he spoke to reporters. “It’s not a good situation. Obviously, you never want your kids to be in a circumstance where they have to go to the hospital, especially something of that nature.” The school district said the total taken to the hospital was five, while Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said it was four.
Malaysia’s transport ministry announced on Wednesday that a private firm will resume a deep-sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 later this month, over ten years after the aircraft first disappeared. The Austin-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity will be conducting the search and signed a “no-find, no-fee“ contract with the Malaysian government in March; if the plane is found, the company will be paid $70 million. It is not clear whether Ocean Infinity has new evidence of the plane’s potential location, although CEO Oliver Plunkett said last year that the company has improved its technology since its first search for the plane in 2018. The plane disappeared on March 8, 2014, with 239 people aboard as it was flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, and it is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean. In the 11 years since its disappearance, multiple searches have been conducted, making the search for the aircraft the most expensive in aviation history. While debris from the aircraft has washed ashore in east Africa and on islands in the Indian Ocean, the plane itself has never been found.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As the year winds down, it’s the perfect moment for some well-deserved “me time” or steamy one-on-one moments with someone special. From teasing toys to sultry lingerie, Lovehoney has everything you need to turn your cozy fall nights into a sultry adventure.
Right now, you can save up to 71 percent during the brand’s extended Cyber Week sale. After all, now’s the perfect time to spice things up in the bedroom (or any room) before holiday houseguests begin to trickle in. Check out a few of Lovehoney’s discounted (and top-rated) toys below.
Turn your holiday countdown this year into something a little naughtier (and more fun) with Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the class tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar (worth $677, but on sale for just $179 right now). With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.
This peach-inspired clitoral stimulator is just as sweet as it looks. Designed by Womanizer, it’s ideal for beginners and made with soft, body-safe silicone. Instead of vibration, this toy uses air pulses to stimulate the clitoris without direct contact.
Soft and flexible, the We-Vibe Sync O is designed to be worn during penetrative sex, delivering pleasure to both partners. The internal section thrums against the penis and G-spot, while the external piece caresses the clitoris with irresistible vibrations. For extra fun, the toy can be controlled via a companion app for hands-free foreplay.
Lovehoney’s Cyber Week sale won’t last forever, so make sure to stock up while you can and score up to 70 percent off.
Hollywood icon Goldie Hawn broke down during an emotional tribute to her friend, neighbor, and former co-star Diane Keaton, who died of pneumonia on Oct. 11. Keaton, 79, was remembered at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, which was held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday. Hawn, 80, starred in 1996’s The First Wives Club with Keaton and Bette Midler. Through tears, she recalled learning of Keaton’s death. “She can’t be gone. She just cannot be gone,” Hawn said. “No one like that should ever die. She just brought so much joy, so much life, so much exuberance. She was like lightning in a bottle. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do, there wasn’t any world that she couldn’t live in, she was just an extraordinary human being.” Keaton also reminisced about their 1996 hit. “She was very tenacious,” Hawn said. “She’s an incredibly hard worker. At the same time, she would come into the makeup trailer, which is my favorite thing, and she had a different hat on every day.” Sarah Paulson, who starred with Keaton in The Other Sister, also paid tribute at the event, calling the star one of “the great loves of my life.”
Steve Cropper, who was the lead guitarist for John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd’s band, the Blues Brothers, has died. He was 84. His son, Cameron, confirmed his death to Variety on Wednesday. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had played with soul legends including Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, and several others. He was a founding member of Booker T. & the MGs and worked as an instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter at Stax Records. Cropper was born on Oct. 21, 1941, in Dora, Missouri, but moved to Memphis when he was nine and went on to shape the sound of the city’s soul music. He shot to fame in the early ’60s with Booker T. & the MGs, producing hits such as “Green Onions” and “Time Is Tight.” A younger generation knew Cropper from his work on the Blues Brothers’ 1979 album, “Briefcase Full of Blues,” which went double-platinum. He also worked on four of the act’s other albums and appeared in their eponymous 1980 film and its 1998 sequel, Blues Brothers 2000. Cropper is survived by his second wife, Angel, their two children, and two children from his first marriage.
Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican-born artist who sparked MAGA outrage after being announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show, has been named the world’s most-played artist. The 31-year-old singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was named Spotify’s top global artist for the fourth time, with 19.8 billion streams in 2025. The “King of Latin Trap” previously earned the title in 2020, 2021, and 2022. His newly released album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, was also recognized as a top global album. “I never heard of him, I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it,” said President Donald Trump, 79, of the world’s most successful artist after he was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show. In October, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be present at the Super Bowl. The singer previously told i-D magazine that he did not include the U.S. on his tour because he feared ICE raids. Despite the MAGA backlash, the singer appeared as a host on Saturday Night Live, where he mocked the MAGA criticism and quipped that Americans now have four months to learn Spanish before his 2026 performance.
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and wannabe MAGA main character, announced on Wednesday that he is considering running for governor of Minnesota. Lindell, a vocal 2020 election denier, has registered with the state’s Campaign Finance Board, allowing him to fundraise for his run, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported. He told the Star Tribune that his run for governor isn’t set in stone yet, but he will announce his official decision at a press conference next week. “I am going to announce either way on Dec. 11,” he said. Lindell, who in June was ordered to pay $2.3 million in a defamation lawsuit filed by an ex-Dominion Voting Systems employee, has twice publicly contemplated running for the position: in 2018 and 2022. During a long-winded rant on his Mike Lindell Show in April, apart from referencing his past as a “crack addict,” he challenged current Governor Tim Walz, saying that “no one wants” him. He also mentioned his possible governorship bid to Trump ally Steve Bannon during an October episode of his War Room podcast, to which Bannon replied, “Just go back and sell some pillows.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From gift cards to French presses to coffee makers, there’s no shortage of holiday gifting options for caffeine fanatics. But if you’re looking for something that marries bold design with brewing precision, it’s hard to beat Demi from Terra Kaffe. This compact, artful espresso machine can make any kitchen feel like a gourmet café, delivering tasty drinks with function, form, and no unnecessary fuss.
While most at-home coffee setups rely on pods, Demi runs on fresh whole beans, giving you barista-level flavor without any plastic waste. It also offers the largest menu of any compact automatic machine, brewing espresso, lungo, Americano, and drip coffee at the push of a button. Best of all, its compact design makes this a truly versatile machine that can fit perfectly in apartments, small kitchens, and tight counters. Less clutter, less upkeep, fewer headaches—what more can you ask for?
Whether you’re grabbing a gift for your favorite caffeine aficionado or upgrading your own routine, there’s never been a better time to purchase a Demi. Terra Kaffe’s Black Friday sale takes $250 off the machine, making it a must-have for the season.
Pamela Anderson is itching to shed her last name in favor of one that better honors her heritage. The Baywatch star told Vogue Scandinavia that the “closest person” to her throughout her life was her Finnish grandfather, Herman Hyytiäinen, and she would love to change her last name as a tribute to him. “Sometimes I don’t want to be Pamela Anderson,” she said. “I want to be Pamela Hyytiäinen. I would like to change my name, but they won’t let me,” she added, though she does not specify who “they” are. Anderson, who ditched her signature blonde look in October in favor of copper hair, said that when she sees herself in the mirror now, she thinks, “Who is that? Maybe it’s Pamela Hyytiäinen.” When Anderson’s family immigrated to Canada—where the star was born and discovered—they changed their last name to Anderson because it sounded more North American. The Last Showgirl star has since visited Finland. “I just wanted to go, to feel that connection. I’d love to go back to Finland, maybe with my sons,” she said, referring to her children, Brandon Thomas Lee, 29, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 27, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee. “To find out more about myself, to explore that side of me. Maybe we will change my name and go back, to answer to my roots.”
Elden Campbell, an NBA veteran center and champion, has died. He was 57. Campbell died suddenly on Monday, without being ill, but a cause of death has not been revealed, family sources told TMZ. The 6′11″ big man spent 15 years in the league and eventually won a championship in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons. He was drafted by his hometown team, the LA Lakers, out of Clemson in 1990, where he spent nearly nine years. On the Lakers, he found teammates in basketball legends such as Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. In the 1996-97 season, he averaged almost 15 points with the team. But his championship ring came from serving as a key bench player on the Pistons, which had Chauncey Billups and Ben Wallace, to defeat the Kobe-Shaq Lakers. Campbell also played for the Seattle SuperSonics, New Jersey Nets, the Charlotte Hornets, and New Orleans. Former Laker, Byron Scott, remembered his teammate fondly. “I just remember his demeanor. That’s why we nicknamed him ‘Easy E,’” Scott told the Los Angeles Times. “He was just so cool, nothing speeding him up. He was going to take his time. He was just easy. He was such a good dude. I loved Easy, man.”