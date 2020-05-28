Kansas Solider Saves ‘Countless Lives’ by Ramming Vehicle Into Potential Mass Shooter: Cops
The quick thinking of one soldier appears to have prevented a mass shooting in Kansas, according to police. The service member, identified only as a 34-year-old active-duty soldier based at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth, has been hailed as a “hero” for ramming his vehicle into an active shooter. The incident happened Wednesday when the soldier was behind the unidentified suspect in traffic on a bridge connecting Kansas and Missouri. The suspect got out of a vehicle and opened fire, according to Leavenworth police Chief Pat Kitchens. “We learned that this was an active shooter with multiple weapons on the bridge firing at cars,” Kitchens said, adding that the shooter had a rifle and a handgun. But the rampage was stopped when the soldier rammed the suspect with his vehicle. Kitchens said: “He intentionally intervened using his vehicle to strike and injure the suspect who was actively shooting ... Very likely countless lives were saved by the person that intervened and helped.” The suspect was pinned under the vehicle as cops arrived and another service member was struck by gunfire—both are in a stable condition.