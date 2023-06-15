Fort Sill Commander Booted Out Over Hunting Allegations: Report
FALL BACK
The commanding general of an Army base in Oklahoma was relieved of his duties on Tuesday, officials said. Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, an artillery officer, was suspended in February before being fired from his role at Fort Sill amid unconfirmed allegations reported by Military.com of repeated violations of hunting rules on base. Sources told the outlet that an inspector general investigation was launched in connection with complaints concerning Kemper allegedly skirting a proper approvals process and local regulations tied to hunting on Fort Sill property. Army spokesperson Cynthia Smith told Military.com that Kampar was relieved “due to loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command.” Since January, Ukrainian troops have been hosted at Fort Sill during their training on the Patriot missile system. “Neither the investigation activities, nor leadership change, will have any impact on the operations at, or missions of, Fort Sill,” Smith added.