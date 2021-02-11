Fort Worth Interstate Pileup on Icy Roads Is Mass-Casualty Incident, Firefighters Say

Read it at NBC DFW
A “mass-casualty incident” is unfolding on an icy interstate in Fort Worth where dozens of vehicles have collided, according to emergency responders in Texas. A tweet from the Forth Worth Fire Department read: “MCI alert. 1601 N Freeway. Multiple vehicles involved. Multiple people trapped.” The department followed that up with a photograph of several 18-wheelers twisted in the wreckage. Department spokesperson Mike Drivdahl told NBC 5 that firefighters are going car-to-car to see if anyone needs medical help. WFFA reported that crash victims are trapped on the scene because one involved 18-wheeler has blocked the road. Overnight sleet is reported to have turned into ice sheets on the roads. More to follow...