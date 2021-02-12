Texas Nurse Climbs Out of Deadly Highway Pileup and Hitches Ride to Work
THAT’S DEDICATION
A nurse in Texas climbed out of her car trunk and still headed to work after she was caught in a 100-car pileup that killed six people along an interstate in Fort Worth on Thursday. Rebecca Benson was on her way to work when icy roads caused her to slide into a semi truck. As more cars crashed into her vehicle she became trapped, but eventually someone made an opening and she climbed out, then called her co-worker for a ride. “So I talked to one of the police officers, I was like, ‘Can I leave my car here and go hitch a ride with my coworker?’” Benson told ABC. “So, I hopped the barrier, literally walked up the highway down to him.” After working a half-shift Benson was examined at a hospital and only suffered minor injuries.