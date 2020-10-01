Fort Worth Cop Fired for Posting Racist Photo Mocking Black Man in Casket
INDEFINITE SUSPENSION
A Fort Worth police officer who posted a meme mocking a Black man in a casket has been effectively fired. After an internal investigation, Officer Roger Ballard received an indefinite suspension for violating the police department’s social media use policy. Ballard had posted a photo of a Black man in a casket with the caption, “The face you make when you don’t understand ‘Stop resisting.’” Police were made aware of the photo on Sept. 20 after public outcry. “The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post, or any communication which is racially insensitive and unprofessional will not be condoned in any manner,” according to statement released Thursday by Fort Worth police.
Fort Worth Mayor Besty Price said, via a statement supporting the decision, “Resisting arrest is not a license to kill. End of story.” A second officer involved in the post is still under investigation.