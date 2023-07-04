Three Killed, Eight Injured in Shooting After Fort Worth Neighborhood Party

Read it at CBS News
A shooting in Fort Worth late Monday left three people dead and another eight injured, police said. The incident in the city’s Como area took place just hours after the end of an annual neighborhood celebration, authorities said. One of the gunshot victims died at the scene while two others passed away after being taken to hospital. Police said the victims were believed to be made up of 10 adults and one juvenile, but their ages have not yet been released. No arrests have been reported in connection with the shooting and authorities have not detailed any suspected motive for the violence.