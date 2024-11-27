This Collagen-Infused Moisturizer Gives You an Instant Glass-Skin Effect

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s rare to find skincare products that target the signs of aging and acne-causing bacteria in one formula, but Fortify+’s top-rated moisturizer effectively nourishes the skin while keeping breakouts at bay. The new anti-aging cream is infused with soothing aloe and plumping collagen, but it also contains Zeolite, a mineral that helps shield the skin from bacteria and pollutants while locking in moisture. Plus, it’s a great primer alternative—the dual-purpose Korean beauty cream gives you a hydrated, glass-skin-like finish without leaving behind a greasy residue or clogging your pores.

Fortify+ Anti-Aging Daily Facial Moisturizer Down From $15 Buy At Amazon $ 10 Free Returns | Free Shipping

According to the brand, this alcohol-free and 95 percent natural formula is suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone, sensitive, and dry. In fact, we love to layer this cream over retinoids and serums with active ingredients that can cause irritation and dryness because it helps counteract side effects while boosting hydration. Whether you’re looking for a non-comedogenic moisturizer with line-softening superpowers or a soothing formula to strengthen the skin barrier, Fortify+’s anti-aging moisturizer will not disappoint. Grab a jar of the already-affordable cream while it’s 33 percent off through Black Friday weekend.