Fortnite Gamer Suspended by Team for Racial Slur on Stream

A top Fortnite player who used the N-word while streaming on Twitch has been suspended indefinitely by his team and ordered to undergo sensitivity training. Danny “Dubs” Walsh, 16, apologized on Twitter for uttering the racial slur, saying he “did not intend to be hurtful in any way” but that “the word shouldn’t have been in my vocabulary.” In a tweet, his team, FaZe Clan said it “will not tolerate any form of hate speech” and that all team members will get sensitivity training “proactively.”