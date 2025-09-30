Fortress Investment Executive Dies Unexpectedly at Age 51

Fortress Investment Group’s co-chief executive and managing partner Josh Pack has died unexpectedly at age 51. His death was announced by Fortress, which manages $53 billion worth of assets. Pack spent more than 23 years with the company and was a “devoted husband and father,” Fortress said in a statement. “We are devastated by this loss. Josh was a gifted investor, a thoughtful strategist, a compassionate leader—and a deeply cherished friend to many,” the statement added. It did not provide a cause of death. Before joining Fortress, he served as a vice president at Wells Fargo and had previously attended the United States Air Force Academy. Fortress was founded in 1998 and has its headquarters in New York and Dallas. Since 2023, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala, has been the majority owner of the company. Clients include high-profile European chains such as Curzon Cinemas and Majestic Wine. Pack was a board member of Majestic.