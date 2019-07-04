CHEAT SHEET
Forty-Five Percent of Americans Are in Favor of Impeaching Trump: Poll
Forty-five percent of Americans are in favor of impeaching President Trump, and his approval rating is now at 41 percent. According to a new Gallup poll, only a “slim majority”—or 53 percent—of Americans overall are opposed to impeaching Trump. The majority gets slimmer among independents, with 51 percent of them believing Trump should not be impeached and should remain in office. A large majority of Democrats—81 percent—and 46 percent of independents support impeaching Trump. Gallup also says Trump’s disapproval rating is at 54 percent, which presents a stark contrast to Trump’s tweets touting approval ratings in the low 50s and high 40s.