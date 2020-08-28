California Chicken Plant Ordered to Shut After Outbreak Infects 358, Kills 8 Workers

Read it at The Fresno Bee
A California chicken plant is being shut down after a coronavirus outbreak infected 358 workers and killed eight. Incredibly, the cluster at Foster Farms in Livingston began on June 29—and continued, according to Merced County health officials, as the company failed to improve testing and safety. The outbreak is reminiscent of contagion at other meat and poultry plants earlier in the pandemic. There was no immediate response from Foster Farms, and The Fresno Bee reported that despite the shutdown order, the gates were open on Thursday evening, and trucks were coming and going.