Fotis Dulos Arrested Again in Case of Missing Wife Jennifer Farber Dulos
Police took Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, into custody Wednesday afternoon and charged him for a second time with tampering with evidence. Officials said in a statement, “earlier this afternoon, detectives from the State Police Western District Major Crime Squad arrested Fotis Dulos at his home in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.” They promised that more information would be released once he has been processed. Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were released on $500,000 bail after being arrested in early June for hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence according to The Hartford Courant.
Jennifer Farber Dulos was last seen on May 24. Police found traces of blood belonging to Jennifer in the garage of her home, and authorities have said there was evidence of a “serious assault.” According to records, investigators tracked down video footage of a man who looks like Fotis dumping garbage bags in 30 trash bins in Hartford, Conn., the night she went missing. Some of those bags reportedly contained items with Jennifer’s blood. The two share five children and were involved in a tumultuous divorce.