Fotis Dulos Accused of Removing Items From Memorial to Missing Wife
A prosecutor in Connecticut is asking a judge to review the $6 million bond granted to Fotis Dulos after he was allegedly seen taking things from a memorial to the estranged wife he’s accused of murdering. Stamford State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo submitted a two-page court filing on Wednesday making the case for a judge to modify the terms of Dulos’ bond after the alleged tampering with the memorial earlier this week, the Hartford Courant reports. It was not immediately clear what items Dulos is said to have taken from the memorial that had been set up at the end of his street. Dulos posted bond last week after being charged with the murder of Jennifer Farber Dulos, who vanished in late May while in the midst of a volatile divorce and custody battle with him over their children. Dulos, who faces charges of capital murder, murder, and kidnapping, is due to appear for a hearing Thursday where he is expected to waive his right to a probable cause hearing and push for a quick trial. His former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, has been accused of acting as an accomplice in the murder and faces a conspiracy to commit murder charge.