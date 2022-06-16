Foul-Mouthed Message Hidden on an Iowa Headstone Sparks Outrage
LAST LAUGH
Mourners might be surprised by the secret message encoded in the inscription on Steven Owens’ headstone. After passing away at the age of 59 in September, Owens’ kids decided they would honor their father’s playful spirit with the following passage on his headstone:
“Forever in our hearts.
Until we meet again.
Cherished memories.
Known as.
Our son, brother.
Father, Papa, Uncle.
Friend & cousin.”
While it might look innocent enough, the first letters of each line spell out “fuck off,” and the acidic acrostic hasn’t been to everyone’s taste. Since being installed at Powers-Warren Cemetery in Runnells, Iowa, two weeks ago, an anonymous objector sent a complaint about the headstone to a local news outlet. “It’s not anybody’s business,” Owens’ daughter Lindsay said. “If you don’t like it, walk away.”