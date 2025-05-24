Foul Play Suspected After Shock Cannes Incident
The famous Cannes Film Festival was forced to halt all events Saturday morning after it was reportedly sabotaged by an unidentified suspect that triggered a mass power outage. The widespread blackout hit southeastern France just as the festival prepared to hand out its top prize. About 160,000 households nearby lost electricity after a high-voltage line fell and disrupted nearby traffic and train service. It came only hours after a similar catastrophe: a fire at an electrical substation overnight had already weakened the area. Authorities announced they are “looking into the likelihood of a fire being started deliberately.” Local outlet Francinfo reported that foul play is suspected and alleged arson attacks first affected a power plant in a region called Tanneron on Friday evening. A statement released by the film festival organizers said that screenings at one of the festival’s satellite venues were briefly suspended but everything else proceeded as planned “under normal conditions.” The main venue had switched to an independent power supply. “Restoration efforts are underway,” added the statement. Although they said that a cause had not yet been confirmed, controversial right-wing politician Éric Ciotti stoked fear after alleging the incident was a “deliberate, even terrorist, attack.”