Founder and Host of Emmy-Winning ‘Sport Science’ Show Dies at 54

Alf Clausen, who scored The Simpsons for 27 years, has died at 84 after an eight-year battle with a rare brain disorder. The composer died at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to his daughter, Kaarin Clausen. He was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy around eight years ago, which is a brain disorder that causes behavioral and cognitive issues. Clausen scored many songs for the Fox animated show, garnering him 23 Emmy nominations and two wins with lyricist Ken Keeler for “We Put the Spring in Springfield” and “You’re Checkin’ In (A Musical Tribute to the Betty Ford Center),” in 1997 and ‘98 respectively. In a 2015 interview, Clausen recalled being hesitant to score the show at first, saying at the time that he wanted to be a drama composer. But the 30-time Emmy nominated composer decided to join after The Simpsons creator, Matt Groening, said that the show wasn’t a cartoon, but “a drama where the characters are drawn.” Clausen’s partnership with the series came to a messy end when he was let go in 2017, the composer filing a lawsuit against Disney and its Fox divisions for his unjust termination. Clausen ultimately settled in 2022.
This AI-Powered App Will Turn You Into a Language Expert
This AI-Powered Smart Bike Is Engineered to Get You Fit Fast
This Focus Supplement Is a Smart Alternative to Coffee
A terrifying video shows the moment Italy’s Mount Etna began to erupt Monday, sending tourists fleeing in horror. The eruption occurred on the Mediterranean island of Sicily, where the volcano suddenly began spewing lava and ash, triggering a high-speed pyroclastic flow that tore down the mountainside. In footage shared by INGV Vulcani, Italy’s national volcano monitoring agency, a torrent of debris and smoke careens down the slope. In a statement posted to social media, the agency confirmed that “explosive activity from the Southeast Crater has become a lava fountain,” signaling a significant escalation in volcanic activity. Another stomach-churning clip circulating online shows dozens of tourists running in panic as thick plumes of ash rise violently into the air. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Mount Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted twice last year—in July and August—and began spewing smoke and lava again in February, prompting travel advisories. Minor lava flows were also observed twice earlier this month, fueling concerns of increased volcanic unrest.
Founder and Host of Emmy-Winning ‘Sport Science’ Show Dies at 54
John Brenkus, the founder and host of the six-time Emmy-winning show Sport Science, has died at age 54 following a battle with depression, according to a statement on his social media account. “John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help,” the statement posted to X reads. Brenkus, who co-founded Base Productions and founded Brinx.TV, had been open about his mental health struggles. Sport Science uses cutting-edge technology to explore the science and engineering behind athletic achievements. It often features pro athletes testing the limits of the human body, with Brenkus sometimes standing in for the “average Joe” to provide a point of comparison. The show originally aired on Fox Sports Network before being sold to ESPN. After the sale, Brenkus was open about his mental health challenges, saying he had received treatment for suicidal thoughts and depression from six different psychologists and psychiatrists.
If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Marc Maron is pulling the plug on his podcast. “Sixteen years we’ve been doing this, and we’ve decided that we had a great run,” the comedian said on Monday’s episode of his show, WTF With Marc Maron. “And now, basically, it’s time, folks. It’s time. WTF is coming to an end, and it’s our decision.” He added that the final episode will be “sometime in the fall.” The podcast launched on September 1, 2009, and has since produced some 1,645 episodes, according to Deadline. Famously, Maron discussed race relations and gun violence from his garage with former President Barack Obama in June 2015. That episode smashed records, being downloaded 735,000 times within the first 24 hours after its release. In a poignant 2010 episode, Robin Williams discussed his struggles with addiction and the challenges of balancing fame with personal life. The following year, the late TV chef Anthony Bourdain opened up about his past heroin addiction and the challenges of his culinary career. Maron has also interviewed notable figures such as actors Willem Dafoe and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as comedians Sarah Silverman and Dave Chappelle, on the show, which has garnered over 1 billion downloads, listens, and impressions since its inception.
The U.S.’s global reputation has plummeted since President Donald Trump took office. A recent poll of adults in 41 countries found the country’s net favorability rating had fallen from +20 to -1.5. At the same time, China’s rating—which was previously in the negatives—has risen to +8.8. The head of political intelligence at Morning Consult, the firm that conducted the surveys, said the “overwhelming majority of countries” have exhibited worsening views of the U.S. Only in Russia did the respondents’ views of Americans meaningfully improve. China’s rating began to noticeably improve after Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcements. The practical fall-out from the reputational damage has already begun, as foreign visitors are choosing to vacation elsewhere and the value of the dollar has gone down. Additional losses could stem from the administration’s efforts to ban foreign students from entering the country, weakened trade opportunities for U.S. firms, and a provision of the Republican tax bill that could reduce demand for U.S. assets.
Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have poked fun at claims she is too controlling by recreating a meme depicting her as a puppetmaster pulling on her husband’s strings. In a cheeky Instagram post on Sunday, the 41-year-old shared a video of herself standing on a chair wearing a green dress reminiscent of the meme, holding a set of wooden spoons mimicking puppet controls while Alec dangles helplessly like a marionette below. “Well, you guys gave me the idea. I just HAD to try it out 🥰,” she captioned the video, which was soundtracked to When You Wish Upon a Star from Disney’s 1940 classic Pinocchio. The incident is not the first time the Baldwins have responded to criticism about their married life—in a recent episode of their reality show The Baldwins, 71-year-old Alec opened up about how he copes with being an “older dad” to the couple’s seven children. “And for me, as I’m getting older and older, and I don’t want to be tougher. I don’t want to be anything. I just want to be a father to my kids,” he explained on the TLC show. “I want to just watch and see what the years I have left for us to experience and not have it be about me.”
Ashley Biden celebrated parents Joe and Jill Biden in a beachside Instagram story on Sunday that alluded to the furor over her father’s physical and cognitive state as president. “I am so grateful. Too grateful to be angry about all the bulls--t,” she wrote. “Hit the jackpot with these two.” The text appeared on a selfie of the three of them by the sea. The former president’s office revealed on May 18 he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer two days earlier and that the disease had spread to the bones. The 82-year-old’s diagnosis coincided with the release of a highly critical book, Original Sin, claiming that those closest to Biden covered up his deteriorating health during his presidency. The cancer news quickly sparked conspiracy-mongering from MAGA acolytes and attacks from Donald Trump, whose initial sympathy was short-lived. Ashley Biden, 43, is the youngest of Joe Biden’s four children and his only child with the former first lady. She’s a social worker, activist, and fashion designer. Speaking at the Democratic National Convention in August 2024, she praised her dad as the “O.G. girl dad.” She told attendees that before he walked her down the aisle, “he turned to me and said he would always be my best friend. All these years later, dad, you are still my best friend.”
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have tied the knot. In photos obtained by People magazine Saturday, the Sinners star could be seen walking down the aisle to marry the Buffalo Bills quarterback at a California ceremony. She appeared to be wearing a white strapless wedding gown paired with opera gloves and a sleek updo. The couple were first romantically linked in May 2023 and hard-launched their relationship on Instagram a year later in July, 2024. They subsequently announced their engagement a few months later in November with a picture of Allen proposing to Steinfeld by the beach. “I’m so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we’ll have and cherish for the rest of our lives,” Steinfeld said of the proposal in a February interview with Who What Wear earlier this year. “We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That’s the word.”
Boardwalk Empire actor Devin Lee Harjes has died at 41. Harjes, who was known for his storied acting work across hit shows like Netflix’s Daredevil, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, and Fox’s Gotham, died Tuesday at the Mount Sinai West hospital in New York City, The Hollywood Reporter reported. He was diagnosed with cancer earlier in February, according to THR. “He was an artist of great conviction who never gave less than one hundred percent to any role he undertook,” a representative for Harjes told NBC News. “As a person, he was generous, kind, understanding and devoted to his family and friends, a great horseback rider and had a magic way with all animals.” Harjes’s acting credits also include roles in Orange Is the New Black, Blue Bloods, and FBI. He is survived by his parents, Randy and Rosanne Harjes; his sister and her husband, Trisha Harjes and Justin Kelley; four nieces and nephews; and his ex-wife, Shiva Sobitha.
Vanessa Kirby shared the news of her pregnancy while at a red carpet event for her upcoming movie. The actress showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting Schiaparelli dress at The Fantastic Four: First Steps panel event in Mexico City on Saturday. She posed for photos cradling her baby bump alongside Marvel costars Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The Crown star is currently dating Paul Rabil, a retired lacrosse player and co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League. The two were photographed holding hands in 2022, but officially went public with their relationship in November 2023, when Rabil posted photos of himself and Kirby with the caption: “From the very minute we first met in des moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you ❤️.” According to Page Six, Kirby and Rabil got engaged in December. Rabil was previously married to lacrosse player Kelly Berger, the pair divorcing in 2017. Kirby also dated actor Callum Turner, who is now engaged to singer Dua Lipa, from 2015 to 2020. Kirby will be playing Sue Storm, or the Invisible Woman, in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, which will be released on July 25.