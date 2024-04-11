Founder of Cybersecurity Startup Dies After Being Struck by an SUV
The young founder of a cybersecurity firm died on Friday, three days after she was struck by a luxury SUV as it sped through the streets of New York City, the New York Post reported. On the night of April 2, Sophia d’Antoine was walking about half a block away from her apartment on the Upper East Side when she was hit by a Land Rover, which then crashed head-on into a taxi and another parked vehicle, police said. D’Antoine, 30, was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries three days later. In 2018, d’Antoine founded Margin Research, a boutique cybersecurity company that did work for DARPA, among other clients. That same year, d’Antoine became the first female hacker-in-residence at the OSIRIS lab at New York University. The 72-year-old driver of the Land Rover has not been charged, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.