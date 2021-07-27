CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Founding Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Dead at 46
R.I.P.
Read it at TMZ
Joey Jordison, the founding drummer of the popular metal band Slipknot, has died at age 46. TMZ reports medical personnel pronounced Jordison dead at the scene and that neither foul play nor drugs were involved. His family said in a statement that his death, though peaceful, “has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow.” Jordison helped start Slipknot in 1995 and left in 2013. Throughout his career, he played drums and guitar in a number of other metal bands as well.