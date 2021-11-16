Four Arrested After Suspected Suicide Blast in Liverpool Have Been Freed
NO FURTHER QUESTIONS
The four men arrested after Sunday’s suspected suicide bomb blast outside a hospital in Liverpool, England, have been freed without charge. The men were detained hours after a homemade bomb exploded in the back of a taxi outside a maternity hospital Sunday, killing suspected attacker Emad Al Swealmeen and injuring driver David Perry, who has since been discharged from hospital. Three men aged 21, 26, and 29 were arrested later Sunday, and a 20-year-old man was detained on Monday, but BBC News reports that all four have now been freed. Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, who heads up Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: “Following interviews with the arrested men, we are satisfied with the accounts they have provided and they have been released from police custody.” British media reports state that Al Swealmeen was an asylum seeker from the Middle East who had converted to Christianity four years ago.