Four Bodies Pulled From Chicago Waterways in a Single Week, Authorities Say
ALARMING
The Cook County medical examiner reports that four bodies have been pulled from Chicago waterways in a single week—three of them women. Karina Alanis, 31, was reportedly found dead along the shore of the Chicago River on the South Side on Friday morning. Six days prior, on April 16, two other women were also pulled from the river; one was identified as 80-year-old Yuet Tsang and the other, discovered near downtown, was not identified, according to authorities. The following day a man who also remains unidentified was pulled from Lake Michigan in the Bronzeville neighborhood, which is about four miles south of downtown. According to the Chicago Tribune, the medical examiner has not determined causes of death and police have not concluded whether or not the victims’ deaths are related.