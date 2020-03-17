Four Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive for COVID-19
Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are currently in isolation, the team said in a statement on Tuesday. One of the players is experiencing symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. “The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting,” the Nets said in a statement. “All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff.”
The Nets played the Bulls in Brooklyn on March 8 and the Lakers in Los Angeles on March 10. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the flu-like virus last week, forcing the NBA to suspend its season and prompting several teams to test their players.