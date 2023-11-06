Four Charged Over Theft of $6M Golden Toilet From Churchill’s Birthplace
BUSTED FLUSH
Four men have been charged by British prosecutors over the theft of an 18-karat gold toilet from the stately home where Winston Churchill was born, authorities announced Monday. The toilet, valued at around $6 million, was stolen from Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire on Sept. 14, 2019. The artwork, titled “America,” was part of an exhibition by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and had been plumbed into a restroom once used by the World War II leader, offering visitors the chance to use it like a normal toilet. It had only been on display for two days when it was taken, with the heist causing water damage at the UNESCO World Heritage site. Defendants James Sheen, 39, and Michael Jones, 38, are charged with burglary, while Bora Guccuk, 39, and Fred Doe are accused of conspiring to transfer criminal property.