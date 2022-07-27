Four Children Dead After 15-Year-Old Shoots Siblings in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Alaska
Four children are dead after a 15-year-old fatally shot three siblings before killing himself, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch. Authorities said officers responded to a report of shots being fired at a residence in Skyridge Drive Subdivision in Fairbanks at 4:17 p.m. on Tuesday. Troopers discovered four dead children with gunshot wounds. Three other children found inside the home were uninjured. The children’s parents were not home when the shooting occurred. The “investigation revealed a 15-year-old male shot the three siblings and then shot himself,” a statement said. “He was found deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” The Office of Children’s Services has been notified and the bodies are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation by Alaska State Troopers is ongoing. The shooting is being treated as a murder-suicide.