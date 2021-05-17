Four Alabama Cops Shot by Man Who Killed 2 Over Dog Dispute
‘MET BY GUNFIRE’
Birmingham, Alabama, cops say a man who allegedly killed two people in the early hours of Sunday morning is dead after engaging members of a SWAT team in a gunfight hours later, hitting four cops. The suspect, police say, had been in an argument over a dog, which had escalated into him shooting and killing a woman and a man. The victims have been identified as the dog’s owners, according to AL.com. Witnesses say the male victim was a homeless person known to frequent the area. After police tracked the suspect to his third-floor apartment, a SWAT team tried to carry out a search warrant but was “immediately met with gunfire,” said Sgt. Rod Mauldin. The suspect was killed in the shootout, but not before striking four officers, grazing two and injuring the other two more severely, though none of their injuries were life-threatening. “We are calling on all of our residents to take a stand against these hostile acts,” said Birmingham Council President William Parker. “This senseless violence must stop.”