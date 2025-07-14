Four Dead After Ambulance Plane Crashes at London Airport
Four people have died after a plane crashed shortly after takeoff at an airport in London on Sunday, killing all onboard. Two pilots and two passengers were onboard a Beechcraft B200 aircraft, typically used to transport medical supplies and patients, when it exploded in mid-air, leaving behind a huge fireball and thick plumes of smoke at Southend Airport. Eyewitness Sunny Cook told the Metro: “There was smoke everywhere near the runway and I initially thought it was a grass fire. But then I spotted wreckage and very soon after it was pandemonium. There were ambulances and other emergency services pulling in from everywhere. It was very dramatic. It was like something from an airplane disaster movie. It was very distressing to see, I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing.” Other witnesses described how the two pilots were spotted waving at children just moments before the crash. A report on the incident from the Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives said the craft was returning to an airbase in the Netherlands when the tragedy occurred. They also confirmed all onboard the plane had perished.