Four Dead, Including Young Boy, in New York Murder-Suicide

Four people—including a young boy—have been shot and killed in New York City in what police are treating as a murder-suicide. Two women, one man, and a boy believed to be about five-years-old were found dead from gunshot wounds inside an apartment building in the borough of Queens. Authorities were called to the scene just before 9pm ET, New York City Police Department Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. “Upon entering that location, they observed, in quick time, four individuals that were apparently the victims of gunshot wounds,” said Shea. He added that cops believe they have identified the man but his name was being withheld. The identities of the other three victims were still being determined Tuesday morning.
—Audrey McNamara