Four Dead, Two Officers Stabbed in Queens, NYC Rampage
Four people were killed and two New York Police Department officers were stabbed during a rampage at a home in Far Rockaway, Queens early Sunday, WABC reported. Officers responded to an assault call at the house around 5 a.m. on Sunday, police said. Upon arrival, officers ran into a man who began stabbing at them with a kitchen knife. He was then shot dead by the responding officers. When law enforcement finally approached the home, they found an 11-year-old girl wounded outside and three other people—aged 12, 30, and 44—dead inside. The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at a local medical center, while a 61-year-old woman who was stabbed was taken to a hospital in critical condition.