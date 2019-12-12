Four GOP Women Brand Themselves as ‘Conservative Squad’
Four Republican women running for Congress have branded themselves as the “Conservative Squad,” saying they’d be the conservative counterpart to the young female Democratic “squad” members in Congress. Congressional candidates Jessica Taylor, Michelle Fischbach, Nancy Mace, and Beth Van Duyne appeared on Fox and Friends Thursday morning to present themselves as the GOP alternative to “The Squad”—or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep, Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rep. Rashida Talib (D-MI). “I do think women feel empowered now more than ever to speak up,” Taylor, who is running in Alabama, told USA Today. She also said it was “very important that younger generations of Republicans see women run for office.” The four appear to have set up a “Conservative Squad” PAC, and their website seems to be a fundraising page for their campaigns.