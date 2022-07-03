Four Hikers Die in Italy After Being Hit by Alpine Glacier Chunk
FATAL TREK
Four hikers died in Italy on Sunday after a piece of an Alpine glacier broke off and slid down a mountainside, crashing into more than a dozen people, the Associated Press reported. According to Italian state television, seven others were wounded, one of whom is in critical condition. The Alpine rescue service tweeted that the segment detached near Punta Rocca, which is on the path that people usually use to reach the summit. While it is unclear what made the chunk of the glacier break off, a spokesperson for the Alpine rescue service told state television that Italy’s recent heatwave may have contributed to the event. According to a tweet from the National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps, a search including rescue dogs and at least five helicopters is currently underway.