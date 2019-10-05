New York City Police say at least four apparent homeless men were killed in Manhattan by an assailant wielding a three-foot long metal object thought to be from a construction site.

A fifth person was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to the New York Times, quoting NYPD spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti.

Police also say a 24-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion that he was the perpetrator. The murder weapon was recovered.

The first attack took place around 1:40 a.m. in Manhattan's Chinatown after first responders were called to a scene with a victim with “severe trauma to the head.”

Police were then called to a scene on the Lower East Side for a victim with a similar head injury, and found two additional victims down the block and a third victim across the street. One of those men survived his assault but is in critical condition at New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

The police have not yet released the names of the victims, or the suspect.

This story is developing.