Four in North Carolina Family Die in Crash Set Off by Driver Going 100 MPH
Five people, including four members of one family, died in a compounding series of crashes in North Carolina on Friday night caused by a driver going more than 100 miles per hour. Matthew and Andrea Obester and their daughters, Violet, 9, and Elizabeth, 12, were killed after a speeding driver tried to pass a truck, Matthew Obester’s mother told The Charlotte Observer. He hit the truck, which lost control and skidded over the highway’s median and into oncoming traffic. The Obester family’s SUV then collided with the 18-wheeler. The family’s 14-year-old son was with a relative elsewhere. A North Carolina trooper was critically wounded en route to investigating the scene Saturday morning. North Carolina Highway Patrol has not released the name of the fifth victim.