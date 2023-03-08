Four Killed as Light Aircraft Collide and Crash Into Florida Lake

Read it at Bay News 9
Four people were killed Tuesday when two light aircraft collided and crashed into a Florida lake, police said. The accident at the Lake Hartridge Nature Park in Winter Haven happened at about 2 p.m. Polk County sheriffs initially said that one person had died and a search-and-rescue operation was under way. They later put the death toll at four and said it was now a “recovery operation.” The aircraft involved were a Pipe J-3 Cub sea plane and a Cherokee Piper 161. NTSB investigators are due at the scene Wednesday.