Four Killed at Oregon Homeless Camp After Driver Crashes

    RECKLESS DRIVING

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Reporter

    Four people in Salem, Oregon, were killed early Sunday after a car crashed into a homeless encampment, Salem police said in a statement. A driver crashed into the camp around 2 a.m. Sunday, killing two people at the scene instantly and injuring four others. The four were taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said, and two later died there. The driver was also taken to the hospital for their injuries, though police did not say how severe their injuries were. Police, who said the crash was under investigation, did not elaborate on what caused it or release the names of the victims.

