Four Killed, Three Abducted in Attack on U.S. Convoy in Nigeria
Four people were killed and three others kidnapped in an attack on a U.S. convoy in Nigeria on Tuesday, according to reports. Gunmen assaulted the vehicles in the southeastern Anambra State, leaving two U.S. consulate staff and two members of the local Police Mobile Force dead. None of the victims were U.S. citizens, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said. Nigerian police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu said the ambushers also kidnapped two police operatives and a driver, and that a “rescue/recovery operation” had been launched on Tuesday evening. The State Department said: “The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organizing trips to the field.”